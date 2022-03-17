Advertisement

Analysis: Impact of Zelenskyy’s appeals to Congress

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress have a result in any major changes in U.S. policy?

Zelenskyy summoned memories of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror attacks Wednesday in an impassioned live-video plea to Congress to send more help for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. But will his emotional plea have any impact when it comes to a no-fly zone or more U.S. firepower?

Darren Perron spoke with Middlebury College political science professor Matt Dickinson about the reaction on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fair Haven woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck.
Vermont woman killed in crash with truck
The DMV says it has changed where inspection stickers are printed, what they look like, and...
Vt. DMV rolling out new inspection sticker system
Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April...
Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors: official
Springing forward and falling back could become a thing of the past. Tuesday, the U.S. Senate...
What would daylight saving time all the time be like?
Police arrest Clarence Lee Jackson.
Police arrest Plattsburgh man after shooting, assault

Latest News

A program in New York's North Country that helps students and families in need hopes to expand....
Push to expand New York Community School program
Vt. lawmakers approve measure for thermal energy bill
St. Paddy's day cheer flows at Winooski pub
St. Paddy's day cheer flows at Winooski pub
Report: Threats, violence taking toll on US educators
CAM AND THE FANS
CAM AND THE FANS