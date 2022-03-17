Advertisement

Georgia man arrested on drug trafficking and selling

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police arrest a Georgia man on drug trafficking.

Police say after a lengthy investigation, detectives with the Burlington Police Department made multiple purchases of fentanyl from Melvin Hill, 42, of the state of Georgia.

Police say they arrested Hill on March 10th and recovered a loaded pistol and crack cocaine on his person. A search warrant was executed, finding large amounts of heroin/fentanyl, hundreds of pills with fentanyl, powder cocaine, and meth, along with approximately $13,000 in cash.

Police say Hill has prior federal convictions for conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, as well as extensive drug conviction in the state of Georgia.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a million dollar fine.

