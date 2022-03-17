Man in cocaine plot that led to kidnapping gets 63 months

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A Montreal man is going to spend just over five years in prison for his role in a plot to smuggle 1,500 kilos of cocaine from Peru to Vermont and then to Canada.

Georges Yaghmour was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Rutland, Vermont.

Prosecutors say Yaghmour was part of the same conspiracy that resulted in the kidnapping of an older couple from northern New York in September 2020, but prosecutors do not allege Yaghmour took part in the kidnapping.

The couple was taken to Quebec and later rescued by police there.

Yaghmour was arrested in Florida in November 2020.

No cocaine reached its Canadian destination.

Related Stories:

Man pleads guilty in cocaine plot tied to couple’s abduction

Plea deal in connection with kidnapping of elderly NY couple

Montreal man pleads not guilty in cocaine trafficking pot

Man charged in plot to bring cocaine to Vermont from Peru

Suspects whose arrest allegedly triggered kidnapping appear in court

International kidnapping of New York couple stems from Burlington drug bust

FBI: Kidnapping of elderly Moira couple drug-related

North Country couple targeted in international kidnapping case

FBI: Missing northern NY couple found safe

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)