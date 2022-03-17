March Madness preempts Channel 3 News at Noon, 4 pm
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The NCAA men’s basketball tournament tips off Thursday with 16 first-round games. Some of the March Madness games are on CBS.
That means the games will preempt the Channel 3 News at Noon and 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, March 17-18.
