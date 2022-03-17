Advertisement

March Madness preempts Channel 3 News at Noon, 4 pm

March Madness will preempt the Channel 3 News at Noon and 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, March...
March Madness will preempt the Channel 3 News at Noon and 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, March 17-18.(Southeastern Conference)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The NCAA men’s basketball tournament tips off Thursday with 16 first-round games. Some of the March Madness games are on CBS.

That means the games will preempt the Channel 3 News at Noon and 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, March 17-18.

For all the latest news, join us for the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. or visit www.wcax.com.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fair Haven woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck.
Vermont woman killed in crash with truck
The DMV says it has changed where inspection stickers are printed, what they look like, and...
Vt. DMV rolling out new inspection sticker system
Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April...
Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors: official
Springing forward and falling back could become a thing of the past. Tuesday, the U.S. Senate...
What would daylight saving time all the time be like?
There are new developments in a homicide investigation in Swanton.
Federal charges filed in connection with Swanton homicide investigation

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Sununu says he’ll veto GOP-backed redistricting plan
File photo - A shooter fires a handgun at Slate Ridge in n West Pawlet on April 17, 2021.
Pawlet seeks foreclosure on Slate Ridge firing range
The Vermont Donor Milk Center
Vt.’s donor milk center to expand services
New Hampshire abortion bills held, passed in late votes