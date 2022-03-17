National Guard offering tours of Camp Ethan Allen training site

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Folks interested in a tour of the Camp Ethan Allen training site are in luck.

There are tours on March 17th and March 19th, that you need to pre-register for.

You’ll get an overview of the Vermont Army National Guard organization, visit the new Army Mountain Warfare school, and make a stop at the biathlon course.

