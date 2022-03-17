New Hampshire abortion bills held, passed in late votes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House is sending mixed messages on abortion.

The House tabled a bill Wednesday that would prohibit abortions after the detection of fetal cardiac activity, along with another that would enshrine abortion rights in state law.

It rejected a committee’s bipartisan recommendation to remove criminal penalties from the existing law banning abortion after 24 weeks gestation and instead only clarified an ultrasound requirement.

And it passed bills that would allow health care workers to refuse to participate in contraceptive or abortion care and would eliminate the buffer zone around health clinics.

