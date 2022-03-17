Advertisement

NH House tables LGBTQ bills that critics called discriminatory

The New Hampshire House has tabled two bills that critics said would have harmed the state’s...
The New Hampshire House has tabled two bills that critics said would have harmed the state's LGBTQ population.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has tabled two bills that critics said would have harmed the state’s LGBTQ population.

One bill would have amended a 2018 ban on the discredited practice of so-called gay conversion therapy.

The other would have asserted “state recognition of biological sex.” It would have allowed public entities to differentiate between people assigned male or female at birth in athletic competitions, incarceration or “places of intimate privacy.”

The House rejected an amendment that would have limited the scope to sports, before tabling the original bill. 

