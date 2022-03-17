Advertisement

NH House votes to repeal paid family medical leave program

File photo
File photo(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has voted to repeal the state’s paid family medical leave program less than a year after it was signed into law, saying that it’s no longer needed because private insurance carriers have now filed similar plans in the state.

The vote to repeal passed on a vote of 172-164 in the Republican-led House on Thursday. Some committee members had said the plan is “financially exclusionary” to lower-income residents and needed work, but they opposed repealing it.

The bill now goes to the Senate. 

