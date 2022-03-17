Advertisement

North Country officials pleased Canada is dropping testing requirements

North Country officials call Canada's dropping of COVID testing requirements at the U.S. border...
North Country officials call Canada's dropping of COVID testing requirements at the U.S. border a step in the right direction. - File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country officials call Canada’s dropping of COVID testing requirements at the U.S. border a step in the right direction.

As of April 1, Canada will no longer require a negative antigen test to cross into the country. It is still requiring all travelers to be fully vaccinated and have proof of that vaccination.

Testing is still required for air travel.

Assemblyman Billy Jones says this is great news for seasonal businesses in the North Country like campgrounds and marinas that heavily rely on Canadian travelers.

“We are tied together with Canada here in this area, culturally, economically. So, it helps reunite us with our friends and neighbors to the north. That is what we have been pushing for. It is a big step in a return to normalcy,” said Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

Those hoping to cross into the U.S. who aren’t American citizens are required to be vaccinated and show proof. There are no requirements for U.S. citizens.

