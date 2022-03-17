Advertisement

Pawlet seeks foreclosure on Slate Ridge firing range

File photo - A shooter fires a handgun at Slate Ridge in n West Pawlet on April 17, 2021.
File photo - A shooter fires a handgun at Slate Ridge in n West Pawlet on April 17, 2021.(Wilson Ring | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PAWLET, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont town of Pawlet is moving to foreclose on a property with an unpermitted firing range whose owner has not paid a growing fine of more than $52,000.

In a Monday filing the town asked for the judgment after the Vermont Supreme Court ruled in January that a fine imposed last year by the environmental court was correct and that Daniel Banyai had failed to demolish unpermitted buildings at the Slate Ridge Vermont facility in Pawlet.

Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters on Saturday April 17,...
Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters on Saturday April 17, 2021 in West Pawlet, Vt. during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center.(Wilson Ring | AP)

Separately, the town has asked the court to hold Banyai in contempt for failing to abide by a March 2021 judgment. A hearing on that request is scheduled for next month.

Banyai did not return a call and message Thursday seeking comment. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

