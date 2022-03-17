Public works approves homeless pods proposal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another step forward for the city of Burlington hosting homeless pods in a city owned lot.

The Burlington Public Works passes a motion during public works commission in a 4 to 1 vote.

The shelter pod community will go into what is currently a parking lot on Elmwood Avenue, near the Federal Court Building.

Inside that lot will be 30 pods that will provide heat and electricity. This project is part of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s 10-point plan to reduce homelessness in the city. This comes after he shut down the sears lane encampment in the south end last fall. Wednesday’s meeting, provided some feedback that was not in favor of this proposal.

Mary Albarelli, a landlord in Burlington says “I would like to see you put that place, with those pods, some where else besides the Old North End. There’s enough problems, we don’t need anymore.”

The shelters are already in production. This will now head to city council and still requires a zoning permit.

Related Stories:

Questions remain about Burlington mayor’s homeless housing pod plan

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.