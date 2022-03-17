Push to expand New York Community School program

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A program in New York’s North Country that helps students and families in need hopes to expand. They are hoping for big money in this year’s state budget.

The food pantry is just one part of the Community School program at Saranac Lake Central School District.

“We bring outside agencies and their work inside our school to create a hub for families to find resources and for us to do community outreach through our school buildings,” said Erika Bezio, the SLCSD Community School liaison.

All 1,043 students and their families are a part of the program in some way, shape or form, from pencils and school supplies to mental and physical health care to sending kids home for the weekend with backpacks filled with food.

Programs like this are possible because of community collaboration with nonprofits in the region, all paid for with state grant money and individual schools’ budgets.

The New York State United Teachers Union wants to see more public schools have access to community school programs. So they’re asking the state to spend $100 million on the effort, doubling the number of schools participating to 800.

“This grant program will do is it will give districts the money to hire a specific person that is going to be the community school director that will bring all of the resources into the school building,” said Melinda Person of the New York State Unified Teachers Union.

The Assembly and Senate are on board, now it’s up to Gov. Kathy Hochul to include it in her budget.

“Has to be separated funding for community schools and it has to be flexible,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

Advocates say the program needs to be flexible to be successful because no two districts are exactly alike.

“They would do a needs assessment to say what does our community need? What do our students need? What does our staff need to help many of our students be the most successful that they can be?” Bezio said.

Saranac and Lake Placid are looking to bring the program to their districts, too, and if they do, they can rely on Saranac Lake’s four years of experience.

