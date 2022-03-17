Advertisement

Scholarship for those looking into healthcare

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - At a time when many healthcare workers are leaving their jobs, people interested in the field are being given more time to qualify for a scholarship.

The 2022 Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship committee has extended the application deadline until April 15th.

The goal of the award is to encourage high school seniors, local college students or Rutland area medical community employees to pursue a career in healthcare.

Five 2 thousand dollar awards will be given out.

