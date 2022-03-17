Advertisement

Scott signs $367M workforce, housing bill

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott has signed a $367 million workforce and housing package into law.

The measure injects some $60 million into health care staffing, bonuses for home health, long-term care, and emergency care. It also carves out $55 million for the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board. And it extends homeless hotel funding through the end of June.

Scott was concerned lawmakers were spending too much one-time federal money but he says his concerns did not warrant a veto.

