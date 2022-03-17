Students have mixed feelings about UVM going mask-optional

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is now just two days away from dropping its indoor mask mandate.

The school cites high vaccination and booster rates, dropping case numbers and accessible PCR and antigen tests among the reasons behind the decision.

Students we spoke with on the Burlington campus Thursday said they have mixed feelings and will probably continue to wear masks in large lecture halls.

They also wondered how many students would actually shed their masks indoors.

“Just because we decide to not wear masks doesn’t mean the pandemic is getting any better, so hopefully it actually corresponds to what’s happening in real life. But our decisions to not wear masks are not making things any better in the world,” said David Battit, a junior.

“I just hope that it’s a good time. It’s nice getting back to normal, I just hope that it’s not too fast,” said Emily Kruczek, a freshman.

UVM officially goes mask-optional on Saturday.

Related Stories:

UVM to drop mask mandate Saturday

Vt. colleges taking cautious approach to relaxing COVID rules

How students are dealing with Middlebury College’s biggest COVID outbreak

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.