Sununu says he’ll veto GOP-backed redistricting plan

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says that he will veto a GOP-backed redistricting plan that would tilt the state’s 1st Congressional District toward Republicans while solidifying the Democrats’ advantage in the 2nd District.

Sununu said in a statement Thursday that the proposed congressional redistricting map is not in the best interest of New Hampshire. The Senate’s 13-11 vote in favor of the plan on Thursday followed House passage of the bill in January on a vote of 186-164.

Republicans lead by a narrow majority in the Legislature. Overturning a veto requires a two-thirds majority in both bodies.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)