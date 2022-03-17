Advertisement

Union calls UVM’s latest contract proposal shameful

UVM staffers rallied outside of the school's administration building as labor talks continue...
UVM staffers rallied outside of the school's administration building as labor talks continue between the two sides.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM staffers rallied outside of the school’s administration building on Thursday as labor talks continue between the two sides.

More than 1,300 workers are in the newly created union which represents a variety of positions, including laboratory, medical and clerical staff.

The union and university are now in their sixth month of negotiations.

The union says UVM’s latest proposal is a shameful response to their priorities like wages.

“We want staff to be valued by our employer and staff does not feel valued, they feel overworked and underpaid. And we’ve come together to negotiate this contract so we can have a livable wage at UVM and be treated with dignity and respect,” said Ellen Kaye of the UVM Staff United bargaining team.

The administration says the union and administration agreed negotiations would be private at the outset and say they continue to negotiate in good faith.

