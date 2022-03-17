Advertisement

Upper Valley art gallery spotlights works by women

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The works on display at the AVA Gallery in Lebanon, New Hampshire, are putting women artists in the spotlight.

“I have about 18 pieces there,” said Ann Young of Barton.

Young has been an artist, in several different mediums, for her entire life. She says it is simply who she is.

“It’s what I do. I paint,” Young said. “I just feel compelled to do it more than any other thing I might pursue.”

“It’s like a compulsion,” said artist Dani Klebes, who shares a similar sentiment.

Klebes is originally from New Hampshire but is currently doing a residency in New York.

“I think anything that you are excited about it is fun to share with others. I love hearing people’s responses,” Klebes said.

Both women’s works are showcased at the AVA Gallery, along with two other female artists.

In a smaller room, nearly two dozen artists, both male and female, have pieces that are inspired by women.

“It’s a way to call attention to women artists, there are quite a few women artists. And it is a way to spotlight them,” said Samantha Eckert of the AVA Gallery.

But Klebes says art, like many professions, has historically been dominated by men. She says that gives this gallery’s exhibit added significance.

“I think it’s pretty amazing to be in a space where it feels like women are dominating visual art in a lot of ways,” she said. “It’s a really exciting time to be a female artist.”

“Of course, I think it is terrific to celebrate women and the arts. I only wish that it weren’t necessary that we have our own Women’s History Month,” Young said.

The smaller show will be up until the end of the month. The pieces in the larger room will be on display through mid-April. Click here for all the details.

