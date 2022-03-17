UVM fans out in force for tournament tipoff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Catamount faithful have descended on Buffalo for Thursday night’s NCAA tournament game against Arkansas.

University of Vermont fans were out in force early Thursday with one goal in mind. “It’s the love of the university, it’s to support the university, it’s the friendships we’ve made,” said David Smallwood of Essex Junction.

“Most of the people in Arkansas don’t know where Vermont is, so that’s going to be a surprise. One of the things we do very well in Vermont is we travel well. The support behind the team is really amazing,” added Walt Levering of Stowe.

Smallwood and Levering are both UVM alumni who traveled to Buffalo together for the Catamounts’ 8th NCAA tournament berth in history. “This basketball team... I’m really encouraged. I think they’re going to surprise a lot of people,” Levering said.

And it’s not just alumni. Current students like Marcus Aloisi also made the trek with family ahead of the game. “I bought the tickets before I even knew UVM was going to be here. So, I just kind of wanted to get the March Madness experience and I’m just really excited to watch some of my friends play in March Madness and I’ve got high hopes for them for sure,” he said.

As the fans get ready for tipoff, one thing is clear -- Catamount fans are confident. “The home away from home advantage is something that can benefit us. I’m really excited,” Aloisi said.

“We have a chance -- a real honest chance,” Levering said.

“I think this is the first of multiple wins, and we got our hotel til Sunday. We’re not planning to go home,” Smallwood said.

Here’s how to watch the UVM game.

