Vermont chef a finalist for James Beard Award

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A chef in our region has made the cut to the finals of the James Beard Awards. That’s like the Oscars of the food world.

We told you recently how several restaurants and chefs in our area were in the running.

Now, one of those local chefs has made the cut to be a finalist: Nisachon Morgan from Saap in Randolph. Most people in the community know her as Rung.

She is one of the top five for Best Chef in the Northeast! Congratulations!

