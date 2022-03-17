Advertisement

Vermonters celebrate return of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

By Elissa Borden and Katharine Huntley
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans and Winooski were just some of the many Vermont communities buzzing with Irish excitement this St. Patrick’s Day.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the annual St. Albans parade through downtown was back Wednesday. The community was also welcomed inside City Hall for an afterparty with music, dance, food, and beverages -- fun for the whole family.

“This should be a lot of fun, plus it couldn’t be a nicer day. So, whether you were excited about St Patrick’s Day or not, it’s a great afternoon to be out,” said Kelly Viens, one of the organizers.

ST. PADDY’S DAY CHEER FLOWS AT WINOOSKI PUB

For the first time since 2019, McKee’s Pub in Winooski is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day without restrictions.

McKee’s was busy throughout the day Thursday and there was lots of green to be seen. Patrons lined up outside the door prior to their special 8 a.m. opening time.

Owner Lance McKee says it’s their 35th year celebrating at the bar and it’s great to see everyone coming back. “It’s an awakening again, thank goodness. “It’s a nice day, people are outside, people are inside, people are just enjoying once again. They are happy to be out,” he said

McKee’s is open tonight until midnight.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fair Haven woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck.
Vermont woman killed in crash with truck
The DMV says it has changed where inspection stickers are printed, what they look like, and...
Vt. DMV rolling out new inspection sticker system
Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April...
Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors: official
Springing forward and falling back could become a thing of the past. Tuesday, the U.S. Senate...
What would daylight saving time all the time be like?
Police arrest Clarence Lee Jackson.
Police arrest Plattsburgh man after shooting, assault

Latest News

A program in New York's North Country that helps students and families in need hopes to expand....
Push to expand New York Community School program
Vt. lawmakers approve measure for thermal energy bill
St. Paddy's day cheer flows at Winooski pub
St. Paddy's day cheer flows at Winooski pub
Report: Threats, violence taking toll on US educators
CAM AND THE FANS
CAM AND THE FANS