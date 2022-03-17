Vermonters celebrate return of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans and Winooski were just some of the many Vermont communities buzzing with Irish excitement this St. Patrick’s Day.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the annual St. Albans parade through downtown was back Wednesday. The community was also welcomed inside City Hall for an afterparty with music, dance, food, and beverages -- fun for the whole family.

“This should be a lot of fun, plus it couldn’t be a nicer day. So, whether you were excited about St Patrick’s Day or not, it’s a great afternoon to be out,” said Kelly Viens, one of the organizers.

ST. PADDY’S DAY CHEER FLOWS AT WINOOSKI PUB

For the first time since 2019, McKee’s Pub in Winooski is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day without restrictions.

McKee’s was busy throughout the day Thursday and there was lots of green to be seen. Patrons lined up outside the door prior to their special 8 a.m. opening time.

Owner Lance McKee says it’s their 35th year celebrating at the bar and it’s great to see everyone coming back. “It’s an awakening again, thank goodness. “It’s a nice day, people are outside, people are inside, people are just enjoying once again. They are happy to be out,” he said

McKee’s is open tonight until midnight.

