Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a warm day on Thursday, temperatures will continue to run well above average heading into the end of the week. A frontal system to our north will move south and east along the Canadian border on Friday, which will bring some clouds to the northern half of our region and keep temperatures cooler than Thursday. Areas of southern Vermont, will get in on more sunshine, which should help temperatures warm up into the upper 50s and low 60 for Friday afternoon.

Clouds thicken up Friday night with rain and a light mix developing. Most of the precipitation will fall as rain, and will continue to fall during the day on Saturday. Saturday will be dreary and cooler with periods of rain. Showers continue into Saturday night and through the start of Sunday. Cooler temperatures return Sunday afternoon, changing the lingering rain showers over to a light mix, mainly in the higher elevations for Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the start of next week. Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s. We may see a few quick moving weather system through Thursday and Friday with scattered rain showers expected.

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
