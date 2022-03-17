Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, and Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone! Most of us will have the “luck o’ the Irish” with us today, but not quite everyone. Our northern counties will have partly sunny skies today and very warm temperatures. But that famed Irish luck may run out for folks in our southern counties with a chance for afternoon showers as a system to our south just clips us as it is heading out to sea. It will feel like spring, with temperatures getting into the upper 50s and low 60s, but staying just a bit cooler to the south.

Friday will be just the reverse of today. The southern counties will be getting more sunshine along with warmer temperatures, but the northern counties will have more clouds with a slight chance for a passing shower, along with cooler temperatures - starting in the mid-50s, but dropping into the mid-40s in the afternoon.

Come the weekend, we will all be getting wet as a strong frontal system moves in with periods of rain on Saturday. There may even be a rumble or two of thunder. As the system slowly moves through, there will be lingering showers on Sunday, and even a few mountain snow showers as colder air starts to filter back in.

That system will be out of here on Monday and we’ll get back to partly sunny skies. But it will be cooler and a bit blustery. There may even be a few flurries in some of the higher elevations.

After that, the weather will settle down again as we get into the start of next week. Temperatures by then will be close to normal, if not a bit below normal. -Gary

