Advertisement

Analysis: China’s role in Russia-Ukraine crisis

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping are set to speak on Friday as the White House warns Beijing that providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will trigger severe consequences from Washington and beyond.

Planning for the call had been in the works since Biden and Xi held a virtual summit in November, but differences between Washington and Beijing over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s prosecution of his three-week-old war against Ukraine were expected to be at the center of the call.

But why does China’s input matter? Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Lasha Tchantouridze, a diplomacy and international relations professor at Norwich University, to explain the role China is playing in the conflict.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DMV says it has changed where inspection stickers are printed, what they look like, and...
Vt. DMV rolling out new inspection sticker system
Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified
Melvin Hill
Georgia man accused of drug trafficking in Vermont
Springing forward and falling back could become a thing of the past. Tuesday, the U.S. Senate...
What would daylight saving time all the time be like?
A chef in our region has made the cut to the finals of the James Beard Awards.
Vermont chef a finalist for James Beard Award

Latest News

Enosburg Opera House reopens after 2 year intermission
The Enosburg Opera House was ready Friday for its first show since the start of the pandemic.
Enosburg Opera House reopens after 2-year intermission
Farrell Properties recently announced it's cracking down on dog poo scofflaws.
Fed up with dog-doo, Burlington apartments resorts to DNA tracing
Fed up with dog-doo, Burlington apartments resorts to DNA tracing
Bove brothers to allow Winooski tenants to stay