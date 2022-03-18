Analysis: China’s role in Russia-Ukraine crisis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping are set to speak on Friday as the White House warns Beijing that providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will trigger severe consequences from Washington and beyond.

Planning for the call had been in the works since Biden and Xi held a virtual summit in November, but differences between Washington and Beijing over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s prosecution of his three-week-old war against Ukraine were expected to be at the center of the call.

But why does China’s input matter? Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Lasha Tchantouridze, a diplomacy and international relations professor at Norwich University, to explain the role China is playing in the conflict.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.