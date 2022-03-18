Authorities investigating fatal Cambridge fire

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - State investigators Friday are returning to the scene of a fatal fire in the town of Cambridge.

Emergency crews responded around noon Thursday to the home on Westman Road. When they arrived they found a detached barn fully engulfed in flames. Human remains were later found inside.

The identity of the victim has not been released and an autopsy is still pending.

