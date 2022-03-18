Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing Adirondack hiker

Thomas Howard
Thomas Howard(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEENE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities are searching for a missing hiker in the Adirondacks.

Officials say Thomas Howard, 61, of Connecticut, went hiking on Mt. Colden in North Elba last Friday. They say he never returned from his trip as planned on Wednesday.

Howard is approximately 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a long red jacket, gray boots, and snowshoes. His last known location was at the Marcy Dam lean-to.

