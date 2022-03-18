Advertisement

Bove’s Brothers now to allow tenants to stay put in Winooski

Residents at the North Main Apartments in Winooski were told to leave by the end of June.
Residents at the North Main Apartments in Winooski were told to leave by the end of June.(Courtesy: Derek Brouwer/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bove’s Winooski project is moving forward but this time tenants can stay put.

Originally the plan was to evict 24 low income and mostly refugee families to renovate the apartment buildings on Main Street in Winooski.

Now, the renovations will begin this summer and crews will renovate two existing vacant apartments -- then move two tenants to those -- and so on. Tenants will still be able to use their section 8 vouchers.

Bove’s is partnering with local organizations to support all their tenants.

Related Stories:

Bove brothers plan to evict low-income refugee families in Winooski — and raise rents

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DMV says it has changed where inspection stickers are printed, what they look like, and...
Vt. DMV rolling out new inspection sticker system
Springing forward and falling back could become a thing of the past. Tuesday, the U.S. Senate...
What would daylight saving time all the time be like?
Melvin Hill
Georgia man accused of drug trafficking in Vermont
Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April...
Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors: official
Where to watch the University of Vermont and other match ups in the NCAA Tournament
Where to watch UVM in the NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Police investigate more shots fired in Bennington
Bennington Police investigating shots fired
Police investigating more shots fired in Bennington
Colchester Police find incendiary devices near Sunset Drive-In
Hazardous materials found in Colchester
Missing hiker
Police searching for missing Connecticut man