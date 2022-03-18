Bove’s Brothers now to allow tenants to stay put in Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bove’s Winooski project is moving forward but this time tenants can stay put.

Originally the plan was to evict 24 low income and mostly refugee families to renovate the apartment buildings on Main Street in Winooski.

Now, the renovations will begin this summer and crews will renovate two existing vacant apartments -- then move two tenants to those -- and so on. Tenants will still be able to use their section 8 vouchers.

Bove’s is partnering with local organizations to support all their tenants.

