Burlington mayor vetoes short-term rental restriction measure

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Friday vetoed a City Council measure to tighten rules on short-term rentals.

The ordinance was approved last month on an 8 to 4 vote. Under the rules, those looking to rent out their property would be limited to rooms in their homes or their entire home if they’re away. They can’t rent out a separate unit for a short-term stay. The goal is to get owners to rent out those spaces for long-term renters.

Opponents have criticized the plan, saying renting apartments to vacationers is not the cause of Burlington’s housing problems.

In his veto message, Weinberger said he objects to a provision that prohibits the creation of even one whole-unit short-term rental in small, owner-occupied structures. He says after two years of work and public comments, the council modified a key part of his administration’s proposal that could actually worsen the housing shortage.

