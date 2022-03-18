Enosburg Opera House reopens after 2-year intermission

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Franklin County community hub is in the spotlight Friday night as it reopens for the first since the pandemic.

It’s showtime once again at the Enosburg Opera House. And dancing a jig would be perfectly appropriate as the debut performance is Prydein, an American Celtic Rock performance. But what makes this show so exciting -- it’s the first time these doors have opened for a show in two years.

“It’s been a hard two years for the performing arts because we couldn’t be in person and because people were masked and distances. And that just doesn’t work when you have to have rehearsals and things,” said Dinny Hawksworth, the vice-chair of the board of the Opera House. She says while they did a handful of virtual performances during the pandemic, they didn’t hit the same notes. “Nothing is the same as when you can be in an audience and give that energy to the performers on the stage.”

Instead, she and everyone waited patiently for this night. The staff was in for a busy afternoon, making sure the building is fit for an audience after sitting vacant all this time.

“I think it’s a great way to kick it off! A little foot-stompin’,” said Suzanne Hull-Casavant, the chair of the board.

But during this two-year intermission, the Friends of the Opera house weren’t just standing by waiting in the wings. They spent the downtime working to get grants to give this 19th-century building a face-lift. “There’s a lot of gears in the machine that are always working at the same time. And facilities in an old building from 1892 -- it’s always got something that needs fixing,” Hull-Casavant said.

Many of the stained-glass windows have gotten a touch of TLC, with a few more to go. The exterior paint is set to be freshened up by early summer. But in the meantime, the energy will be focused inside the building for a change. “It’ll be the first time these doors are open for something fun in a long time,” Hawksworth said.

