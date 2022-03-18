Fed up with dog-doo, Burlington apartments resorts to DNA tracing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the time of year when the snow melts, revealing dog-doo messes in parks and sidewalks across Vermont. Now, some Burlington property owners are turning to technology that they hope will manage the poop problems.

“I definitely understand the concern and the need, because it’s a sanitary problem,” said Rikkiann Boshears, who moved into the Cambrian Rise complex on Burlington’s waterfront a little more than a year ago. She says the amenities and location are perks, but the advertised pet-friendly apartments were the biggest selling point. A place she could settle in with her dog. “Mitsuko, she is 13-years-old.”

Boshears first learned about the dog-waste DNA testing technology that helps landlords hound poo-pertrators while she was living in Seattle. “It was something I had seen on the news there and thought it was kind of crazy, and now six years later, I’m seeing it here,” Boshears said.

Farrell Properties, a developer which runs Cambrian Rise and three other apartment communities in Burlington and South Burlington, recently announced in a letter to tenants that irresponsible pet parents were making such a stink on the premises, the owners will be implementing a policy that requires all dogs get DNA tested through a sampling process called “PooPrints.” The results are recorded in a worldwide registry.

Starting April 1, any unscooped poop on the grounds will be collected and sent to the Tennessee-based tech company Biopet Laboratories for analysis. Residents who violate the rules will be in the dog house -- fined $300 for every occurrence. And if they fail to comply, they won’t be granted a lease renewal.

The idea -- a one-time cheek swab -- will reduce stress on staff, keep shared spaces clean, and protect the environment. Farrell officials declined to comment about why they’ve gone this route, but it’s a protocol that’s gaining popularity. The president of the Vermont Landlords Association says any time a property owner complains about dog poop problems, she recommends they try the PooPrints program. The other solution is banning dogs, but she says the demand for pet-friendly housing is so high that property owners would prefer to make this compromise.

“I’m wondering if there are other community-minded solutions that landlords could implement to try and address the problem before going to something a little bit more invasive, or maybe some would even call extreme,” said Ryan Murphy, the statewide housing navigator with the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity. She says while she appreciates that dog poop is a hazard, some tenants may be skeptical of the science.

Residents like Boshears still have many unanswered questions, including -- what-if landlords are barking up the wrong tree? “If you have a visiting dog that poops on the premises, they will then test that, but how are they able to test that?” she said.

The CEO of Biopet Labs says the testing is International Standard for Organization accredited and there are already nearly 30 sites in Vermont using the program. The company claims the policy alone has proven to reduce pet waste by 95%.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.