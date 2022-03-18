Hazardous materials found in Colchester
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Hazardous materials found in Colchester Thursday.
The Colchester Police say around 4:00 p.m. crews responded to a fenced in area near the Sunset Drive-In for several suspicious bottles filled with liquid.
Police say there were four bottles and one of the bottles was capped with a piece of cloth. Officers identified them as potential improvised incendiary devices.
Hazmat removed the bottles and re-opened the area just after 9:00 p.m.
