Most Hood plants up after cyber ‘event’

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LYNNFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Most HP Hood LLC plants are back up and running after the dairy company’s network system was the victim of a “cyber security event,” but some school districts are concerned that they will have a milk shortage as a result.  

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts-based company said Friday out of an abundance of caution, Hood took all of its plants offline last weekend. As a result, it was unable to manufacture or receive raw materials, including milk. She said the matter is under investigation.

Hood is a main dairy supplier in New England. In Peterborough, New Hampshire, the superintendent at the ConVal School District said it will be affected by anticipated milk shortages caused by the cyberattack. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

