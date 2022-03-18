Most Hood plants up after cyber ‘event’

LYNNFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Most HP Hood LLC plants are back up and running after the dairy company’s network system was the victim of a “cyber security event,” but some school districts are concerned that they will have a milk shortage as a result.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts-based company said Friday out of an abundance of caution, Hood took all of its plants offline last weekend. As a result, it was unable to manufacture or receive raw materials, including milk. She said the matter is under investigation.

Hood is a main dairy supplier in New England. In Peterborough, New Hampshire, the superintendent at the ConVal School District said it will be affected by anticipated milk shortages caused by the cyberattack.

