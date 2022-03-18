Advertisement

New York State Police searching for missing Connecticut man

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York State Police are searching for a missing Connecticut man.

Police and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation say on March 11th, 61 year-old Thomas Howard, of Westport went hiking on Mt. Colden in North Elba. Then Wednesday, he never returned from his trip.

Howard is approximately 6′1′' and 170lbs, has gray hair, was last seen wearing a long red jacket, grey boots, and snowshoes.

His last known location was at the Marcy Dam lean-to.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police and Forest Rangers at 518-891-2000, or New York State DEC in Ray Brook at 518-891-0235.

