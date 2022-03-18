Advertisement

NH regulators: 2 day care staffers illegally restrained children

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Child Care Licensing Unit says two staffers at a day care center illegally restrained children, and one of them was fired in January after pulling a child by the shirt and yelling at them.

The report, released Monday, found the Woodside School on the campus of St. Paul’s School in Concord violated a state regulation that staffers shall not use corporal punishment, and that they should not attempt to control children’s behavior “by actions which are damaging to children,” including yelling.

Woodside’s board of directors said the school takes the findings of the report very seriously and it took immediate action, with agreement from the state, to address the situation.

