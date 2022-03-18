Advertisement

Norwich University sleep out for homelessness

Norwich students are hosing a sleep-out in support of homeless Veterans.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich students are sleeping-out in support of homeless Veterans.

It’s a partnership with and benefit for Northfield’s Veterans Place.

If you’re 18 or older you can join vets, Norwich students, faculty and staff and sleep in a tent at an encampment on Crescent Drive right near campus.

Montpelier Police Officer Victor Hinojosa who often works with the homeless population will be speaking at the event.

The encampment will take place from 4 p.m. Friday, March 18 to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 19.

