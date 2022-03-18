Plattsburgh train plows into stalled pickup

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y (WCAX) - It was a close call in Plattsburgh Friday morning after a group of people escaped a pickup truck just before it was struck by a train.

Authorities say the pickup was turning around in a parking around 9:30 a.m. on Dock Street next to the train station when one of the wheels got caught on the tracks. The four adults were working to free the wheel when they saw a freight train barreling toward them. They were able to jump out of the way before the train hit the truck, dragging it nearly 500 feet. No one was hurt.

It took about two hours to tow the truck away and get the train back on track.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.