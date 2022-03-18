Advertisement

Police continue search of Swanton property connected to homicide

File photo
By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are continuing to search a home in Swanton connected to a fatal shooting last month.

Elijah Oliver, 22, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was found dead in a home on First Street in Swanton in early February. The medical examiner said Oliver was shot multiple times in the torso and ruled the death a homicide.

Police on Friday were back at a home on North River Street, near the site of the shooting on First Street. Authorities aren’t saying anything other than to confirm it is part of that ongoing investigation.

Neighbors say investigators have been in the area for days combing every part of the property.

Eric Raymond, who lives in the home, is being charged as a felon with a gun. Misti-Lyn Morin, who also lives there, is being held on drug charges.

Neighbors say it’s common knowledge drugs are sold from the home, some going as far to say that they have more traffic than Walmart. They also say gunshots were heard from the property at all hours but that people were too scared to confront them.

