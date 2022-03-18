Advertisement

Police investigate more shots fired in Bennington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police investigate more shots fired in Bennington.

Bennington Police say the shots were fired on Pleasant Street at the intersection of Park Street.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, making it the fifth incident since Sunday.

Currently officials don’t think there is any relation to shots fired the last few days on Route 279 earlier this week.

