Police investigate more shots fired in Bennington
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police investigate more shots fired in Bennington.
Bennington Police say the shots were fired on Pleasant Street at the intersection of Park Street.
Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, making it the fifth incident since Sunday.
Currently officials don’t think there is any relation to shots fired the last few days on Route 279 earlier this week.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.