BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police investigate more shots fired in Bennington.

Bennington Police say the shots were fired on Pleasant Street at the intersection of Park Street.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, making it the fifth incident since Sunday.

Currently officials don’t think there is any relation to shots fired the last few days on Route 279 earlier this week.

Related Stories:

Bennington Police investigate reports of shots fired

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.