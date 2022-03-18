Advertisement

Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say advanced forensic genetic genealogy has helped identify the source of DNA found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Brianna Maitland 18 years ago.

Maitland disappeared in March of 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery when she went missing. Her car was found the next day backed into an abandoned building a mile from the restaurant. Police think Maitland was a victim of foul play.

For the past several years, police have been working to develop a DNA profile from evidence found at the scene. Now, after months of follow-up investigation, police say they have located, interviewed, and obtained DNA samples from possible donors and that DNA from one of the individuals matched the DNA on the item found near Maitland’s car.

“It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean we have identified a suspect,” VSP Detective Sgt. Angela Baker said in a statement. “We are continuing our active efforts to investigate every lead associated with this case, and we constantly look for new technological advances to aid in our investigation. The use of genetic genealogy to identify the DNA found 18 years ago is just one example of how detectives continue to track down every potential lead in this case.”

Vermont State Police say because of the ongoing nature of the case, they are unable to provide any other immediate details.

