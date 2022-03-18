UVM falls to Arkansas 75-71 in NCAA tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WCAX) - It was another hard-fought battle for the Vermont Catamounts in the NCAA tournament against Arkansas, but ultimately a disappointing 75-71 loss Thursday night in Buffalo.

The Catamounts had several opportunities with Vermont hitting just 10 of 17 free throws in this one. Arkansas got the benefit of a review, a late out-of-bounds call overturned. They would’ve given Vermont the ball down two just about nine seconds left. At the end of the day, the Razorbacks were just a little bit too tough for Vermont.

It was another fantastic season for the Catamounts, but still, a tough way to send out the seniors. “I just feel bad for the kids, you know, and for our program, that we couldn’t find a way to win tonight. Arkansas is really good and we knew we’d have to play near-perfect basketball. And unfortunately, we didn’t do that. But really, I’m just so proud of these kids and this team. It was just a pleasure to be around all year. They worked so hard, they were so good and are so good and it just hurts when there’s just gonna be a lot of guys that aren’t gonna be here, you know, and just, you’ve been with them a long time,” said UVM coach John Becker.

“It’s crazy to think that, you know, it’s the end right now. I think I’m gonna look back at it being grateful that coach Becker gave me a chance and to really just to bloom as a player. But most importantly as a person and just creating the relationships that I have with all these guys and past guys. It’s a really special, special place and this basketball program is the best,” said UVM’s Benny Shungu.

Shungu and Ryan Davis crossed the 1,000 point plateau this season for their careers and Vermont finished with a record of 28-6, capturing its ninth America East Title.

