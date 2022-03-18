UVM medical students celebrate ‘Match Day’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of future doctors at the Univesity of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine gathered Friday to celebrate their futures.

It was Match Day across the U.S., where senior medical students get matched up with their residencies. The occasion was made more special for the 100-or-so students because many of their classes and events have been virtual during the pandemic.

“It’s honestly a good learning experience to kind of navigate that situation. It’s kind of a once-in-a-century event. But I thought we were prepared well and navigated it,” said Erick Maclean of Shelburne. “This class was starting their clinical rotations. This was not a pivot, this was a transformation. I’m tremendously grateful to this class.”

Match Day is done through the National Resident Matching Program. The match relies on a computer to align the preferences of applicants with the preferences of residency program directors.

