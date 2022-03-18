Advertisement

Vermont AG files lawsuit against robocall carrier

(WAVE 3 News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has filed a lawsuit against a California-based company over fraudulent robocalls using the 802 area code.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the company TCA VOIP and its owner, Dominic Bohnett, violated Vermont’s Consumer Protection Act and other state and federal laws by knowingly bringing millions of illegal robocalls into the U.S., including scam calls impersonating the Social Security Administration.

“We can hold accountable the voice service providers responsible for this fraud -- and it is fraud. We’re mapping out and following the U.S. voice providers who are consistently routing these illegal calls into Vermont. We will investigate you, we will figure out who the bad actors are, and we will sue you in Vermont state court,” Donovan said.

Working with the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, Donovan says a traceback investigation linked the calls to the company. During a two-hour window on a single day in 2021, TCA VOIP attempted over 30,000 calls to Vermont area code 802. During that same two hours, TCA VOIP attempted over 21,000,000 calls across the U.S.

