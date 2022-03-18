Vermont reaches $640K settlement with Robinhood

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State financial regulators say $640,000 is coming to Vermont as part of a settlement with the mobile stock trading app Robinhood.

The commission-free stock and cryptocurrency trading app have been widely credited with allowing more people, especially young people, to trade stocks. But back in March of 2020, the pandemic sent shockwaves through the stock market. On two particularly volatile days when the market crashed, the app crashed as well and users were not able to access their account to make trades or contact the company.

At least 40 Vermonters contacted the state’s Department of Financial Regulation to lodge complaints. “That was an unacceptable thing to have the only way people can access their money be your platform and then when a lot of customers go to your account to access their money and they can’t access it and their money was losing value extraordinarily during those days of trading losses,” said DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak. State officials also cited the firm’s lack of supervision when approving option or margin trading customer accounts.

Robinhood has since made improvements to its app and customer can call the team as well.

The settlement will funnel $590,000 to Vermont’s General Fund and $50,000 to the Education Fund.

