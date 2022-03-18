Advertisement

Waples high court confirmation hearings underway at Statehouse

Vermont Supreme Court-File photo
Vermont Supreme Court-File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key legislative committee Friday began confirmation hearings for Gov. Phil Scott’s pick to sit on the Vermont Supreme Court.

Superior Court Judge Nancy Waples would succeed Justice Beth Robinson, who was appointed to serve on the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Waples was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for Vermont and has served on the Superior Court since 2015

In a virtual hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Judge Waples says she looks to achieve consensus with others and that if confirmed, she would bring a different perspective to the bench. “Judicial Decisions depend on facts and relevant case law not on personal viewpoints. However, justice does not just come out of law books. Its inspiration is the individual spirit and the human soul,” she said.

if confirmed, Judge Waples would be the first woman of color on Vermont’s high court.

