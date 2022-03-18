Winooski building damaged in fire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A structure fire Friday damaged an apartment in a building on Main Street in Winooski.

Authorities say contractors were on the second floor of the building when they heard smoke alarms go off in the apartment below. They went downstairs and found flames and called emergency services.

“We definitely had an active kitchen cabinet fire, obviously in the kitchen area of the downstairs apartment. It extended into the wall, into the ceiling,” said Winooski Fire Chief John Audy.

Nobody was injured. Audy says they went to a second alarm because the building has an older balloon structure which allows flames to spread faster through voids between floors and walls.

Main Street travel was restricted for more than an hour.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.