BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After a foggy start, we’ll end up with the old “north/south” split for the rest of the day.

A frontal boundary will be slowly drifting down out of Canada and stall out over our northern areas. That means lots of clouds and cooler temperatures. Meanwhile, high pressure will remain in control of the weather in our southern areas, so there will be lots of sunshine with warmer temperatures . . . getting into the 60s for highs.

A strong frontal system will be moving in for the weekend with a whole lot of wet weather. There may be a brief wintry mix in the early morning hours of Saturday in the Northeast Kingdom & northern NH, otherwise the rest of the day will feature on & off rain. There may even be a rumble or two of thunder, especially late in the day and into Saturday night.

As the system slowly moves by from west to east, there will still be some lingering rain showers on Sunday and even a few snowflakes in the mountains, but they won’t amount to much.

It will dry out as we head into next week. Monday will be a bit blustery, and temperatures will take a little dip Monday night into Tuesday. Then it will slowly warm up again by mid-week, but another frontal system will bring more rain showers, and a few mountain snow showers, by Wednesday night & Thursday.

Spring officially begins on Sunday with the vernal equinox happening at 11:33 AM! -Gary

