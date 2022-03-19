Person killed in Cambridge barn fire identified

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the person killed in a Cambridge barn fire Thursday is Craig Hall, 70, of Cambridge.

Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road around noon Thursday to find a detached barn fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause and origin of the fire. They say then incident does not appear criminal in nature.

