Advertisement

Person killed in Cambridge barn fire identified

Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road in Cambridge at about noon on Thursday to...
Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road in Cambridge at about noon on Thursday to find a detached barn fully engulfed in flames.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the person killed in a Cambridge barn fire Thursday is Craig Hall, 70, of Cambridge.

Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road around noon Thursday to find a detached barn fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause and origin of the fire. They say then incident does not appear criminal in nature.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified
Thomas Howard
Authorities find body of Missing Adirondack hiker
File image
Authorities investigating fatal Cambridge fire
Residents at the North Main Apartments in Winooski were told to leave by the end of June.
Bove brothers to allow Winooski tenants to stay
Farrell Properties recently announced it's cracking down on dog poo scofflaws.
Fed up with dog-doo, Burlington apartments resort to DNA tracing

Latest News

Panthers edge out Elmira in the semifinals, set to face Gustavus Adolphus in D3 championship
Middlebury women's hockey advances to national title game
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What to do Saturday, March 19
What to do Saturday, March 19
Burlington's Mayor veto's short term rental motion
Burlington mayor vetoes short-term rental restriction measure