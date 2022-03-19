Advertisement

St. Albans man sentenced in drug trafficking case

(Pablo)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Albans man has been sentenced over a year in prison for drug trafficking.

The State’s US Attorney’s office says Darren Johnson, also known as, “Buck” of Saint Albans was sentenced to a year and a half in prison.

According to court documents, Johnson sold fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine base to confidential informants in late 2019 into 2020.

Burlington police arrested Johnson in March of 2020 and seized over $5,000 in cash and drugs. He was cited and failed to appear in court.

In July 2021, police pulled over a car in St. Albans and Johnson was a passenger inside and was arrested for failing to appear in court. Police found over $8,000, cocaine, and a 9mm firearm.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified
Thomas Howard
Authorities find body of Missing Adirondack hiker
File image
Authorities investigating fatal Cambridge fire
Residents at the North Main Apartments in Winooski were told to leave by the end of June.
Bove brothers to allow Winooski tenants to stay
A chef in our region has made the cut to the finals of the James Beard Awards.
Vermont chef a finalist for James Beard Award

Latest News

Burlington's Mayor veto's short term rental motion
Burlington mayor vetoes short-term rental restriction measure
Dairy cow at Sunday Bell Farm in Danville
Small dairy farms in Vermont continue to decline
Dairy Farmers
Small dairy farms in Vermont continue to decline
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Winooski man faces child porn charges, pleads not guilty