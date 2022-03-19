St. Albans man sentenced in drug trafficking case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Albans man has been sentenced over a year in prison for drug trafficking.

The State’s US Attorney’s office says Darren Johnson, also known as, “Buck” of Saint Albans was sentenced to a year and a half in prison.

According to court documents, Johnson sold fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine base to confidential informants in late 2019 into 2020.

Burlington police arrested Johnson in March of 2020 and seized over $5,000 in cash and drugs. He was cited and failed to appear in court.

In July 2021, police pulled over a car in St. Albans and Johnson was a passenger inside and was arrested for failing to appear in court. Police found over $8,000, cocaine, and a 9mm firearm.

