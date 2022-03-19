What to do Saturday, March 19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, March 19.

Point au Roche State Park is celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day this Saturday. The park is hosting a leprechaun hunt. Guests will pick up a map and a list of clues to guide them along the adventure. Participants use their sleuthing skills to find a pot of gold. Guests can exchange the gold for a prize at the end. You can pick up your map anytime from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19.

Lakeview Terrace in Burlington is hosting a Foreign Cinema Night featuring Ireland.

Participants can take a deep dive into Celtic foods, methodology, and films. There is a mix of both live and virtual activities. Guests choose their adventure through Ireland. Tickets are $25 a person. The fun starts at 4 p.m. and goes on until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Arts Riot is hosting a benefit concert in Burlington.

Guests can attend a live music event to support Ukraine. There are raffle tickets and a silent auction to benefit Razom for Ukraine and World Central Kitchen. You can expect performances from Brett Hughes, Moira Smiley, Clever Girls, and more. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Covid-19 vaccines are required to attend. Tickets are $10 a person.

