Winooski man faces child porn charges, pleads not guilty

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski man is facing child pornography charges, according to the State’s Attorney Generals Office.

The AG says David Donaldson, 50, of Winooski had images of child pornography within his Google account. Investigators say they received a tip.

Donaldson is facing two felony counts of child sex abuse materials.

He pleaded not guilty in court Thursday and the Judge set a $75,000 bail and ordered Donaldson has no access to the internet, minors, or devices capable of connecting to the internet.

